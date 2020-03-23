Tioga State Bank Office lobbies temporarily close

In order to remain proactive and prioritize the safety and health of their customers and staff, beginning Friday, March 20, all Tioga State Bank Office Lobbies will be temporarily closed and they will switch to Drive-up only services.

All Drive-up locations will remain open during their normal operating hours. A full list of these locations and hours can be found on tiogabank.com.

Their Customer Service Center can be reached at (888) 303-4872 for more information.