Tioga County Confirms Second COVID-19 Case

On Monday, Tioga County Public Health confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in Tioga County. This comes a week after the first confirmed case was found in the county.

Public Health staff are currently working to determine individuals that may have had close contact with this person in days prior. At this time, no other information will be given out about the positive case.

Tioga County Public Health understands that this may be a worrisome time for our residents. They want to help reassure you that the department is working hard to help residents stay as safe and healthy as possible by:

• Having their office staffed seven days a week

• Monitoring quarantined individuals on a daily basis through phone calls

• Communicating with local providers and hospitals

• Coordinating efforts between multiple Tioga County Departments

• Continuously getting the most up-to-date information out to the community

The County wants to remind you not to panic during this time. While there is so much going on, there are several ways you can do your part to help stop the Spread of COVID-19!

• Wash your hands often with soap and water

• If you don’t have to go out, STAY HOME!

Practice social distancing (6 feet apart) if you have to go out for necessities.

DO NOT have playdates or spend time with other individuals. The best way to help slow the spread down right now is for everyone to stay in their homes as much as possible.

• Check on older family members and neighbors, or anyone that has a compromised immune system (as they are more susceptible to more serious symptoms of COVID-19).

Assist them in getting any necessary items so they can avoid going in public.

As of March 22, 2020, Tioga County had:

• 67 Individuals in mandatory quarantine

• eight Individuals in precautionary quarantine

• 68 tests are pending. Daily updates can be found by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.com.

For more information about COVID-19 please refer to the appropriate resource:

• Tioga County Specific Resources: ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Your Primary Care Provider if you are feeling ill and showing symptoms of COVID-19

o DO NOT just show up to your provider’s office, a walk-in facility, or a hospital. Call ahead and wait for further instruction

• Tioga County Emergency Operations Center: (607) 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line: (607) 687-8623