County provides update on COVID-19, coronavirus

Tioga County Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey reported today that Tioga County officials are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are working hard to keep everyone up-to-date with the current situation,” stated Sauerbrey in her statement.

As of 4:00 p.m. on March 17, Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

• One confirmed case.

• 21 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Eight Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but are not displaying symptoms; or known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Six tests are pending.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey encourages all Tioga County residents to follow the recommended guidelines to keep you and your family healthy:

• Frequent handwashing with soap and water.

• Practice social distancing (6 ft. apart) if you have to go in public.

• Check on older family members, neighbors, or anyone that has a compromised immune system (as they are more susceptible to more serious symptoms of COVID-19). Assist older family members with getting necessary items to avoid going in public.

• If you do not have to go out, stay home.

• Stock up on household essentials.

For additional information about COVID-19, please refer to the following resources:

• Tioga County Specific Resources: ph.tiogacountyny.com

o Meal Sites, Resources for Parents, and More!

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Your Primary Care Provider if you are feeling ill and showing symptoms of COVID-19

o DO NOT just show up to your provider’s office, a walk-in facility, or a hospital. Call ahead and wait for further instruction

• Tioga County Emergency Operations Center: (607) 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line: (607) 687-8623