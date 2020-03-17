Department of Labor outlines unemployment; implements filing system to handle influx of claims

In a press release received today from the Department of Labor (DOL), they outlined an alphabetical filing system that will ensure applicants will receive their Unemployment Insurance benefits in a timely manner.

The new system is based on the first letter of the applicants last name (alphabetical order): A – F : Monday; G – N : Tuesday; O – Z : Wednesday; Missed your day : Thursday and Friday.

According to the release, filing later in the week will not delay payments or affect the date of an individual’s claim, since all claims are effective on the Monday of the week in which they are filed.

They also announced they are also extending filing hours as follows: Monday through Thursday – 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find a step by step process to file a claim at http://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/pdfs/Unemployment-Filing-Instructions.pdf.

In the release, they wrote, “We are experiencing an unprecedented increase in the volume of calls and web traffic for Unemployment Insurance claims. This massive surge created intermittent interruptions in service. Our team is continuing to fix the problem as we monitor the situation around the clock.”

By noon today, the DOL received more than 21,000 calls – compared to the 2,000 in total last Tuesday, and 110,000 website visits, compared to 42,000 last Tuesday.

DOL is adding staff and will be expanding hours to help address the rapid influx.