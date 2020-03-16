Governor delays village elections statewide until April 28 Primary

In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued an executive order delaying village elections statewide until the April 28 primary election.

“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”