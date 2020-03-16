Restaurants ready for drive up and delivery

As the shut down of restaurants begins at 8 p.m. this evening, restaurants are scrambling and preparing plans to weather the storm. One of those plans includes a drive-up option, where food can be delivered, curbside.

On Monday, Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant Owner, Beth Johnson, was trying to make alternate plans for the largest day of the year on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Johnson, with the impact of a closure, layoffs are imminent. She also noted that some of the workers have children at home as well, so things will be difficult.

But needing her immediate attention is the dinner that the Irish Pub offers each year. The governor’s directive earlier today allows for curbside delivery, and Johnson felt that this option would work best, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

A sample menu that Owego’s Parkview will use for ordering on St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, St. Patricks day, the Parkview will begin accepting orders for St. Patrick’s Day, and will offer curbside delivery until 9 p.m. You can call (607) 687-9873 to place your order.

A sample menu that Owego’s Parkview will use for ordering on St. Patrick’s Day.

Other restaurants are offering curbside service as well. We will have more information on those as the details become available.