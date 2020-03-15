Statement from Corey Green, Owego Central School District superintendent

Following the county’s declaration of a state of emergency on Saturday, Superintendent Corey Green, from the Owego Apalachin School District, offered the following statement:

The Tioga County Health Department and County Executive have declared a local state of emergency effective today, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. through April 13, 2020. All Owego Apalachin Schools will be closed for the duration of this state of emergency. As of today, students will return to school on April 14, 2020.

Tioga County officials have directed schools in Tioga County to close immediately. This includes all extracurricular activities until April 14. Schools may remain open to administrative staff and staff services.

In the interim, Tioga County officials are continuing to monitor and respond to all COVID-19 concerns and remain in close communication with school districts.

“Continuing our collective efforts of ‘social-distancing’, we have directed schools in Tioga County to close” said Tioga County Legislative Chair and Public Health Director Lisa McCafferty. “School dismissal is an effective public health measure to prevent and slow the transmission of COVID-19.”

During the period of school closure, there will be NO activities of any kind on campus by ANY individual, group or organization. This includes access to the pool, gyms, fitness center and all other indoor and outdoor spaces. Our goal is to continue education and support through a distance-learning model. We have been preparing for this possibility over the last few days but it is still a work in progress. Teaching staff will be making contact with families throughout the next week with more information regarding access to academic materials. Instruction will look different for different students and grade levels.

We are currently prepping ways to deliver instructional/academic material to our students either through electronic and/or hardcopy formats. More information regarding this plan will be available early next week. We will also provide details on how families can receive packaged meals during this time away.

Information will come directly to you on the district mobile app, website, and through School Messenger phone calls, texts and emails. Please note that NO information will be posted on the district’s social media sites in regard to this issue. This is to ensure that all messages reaching our school community are accurate and that all information in regard to COVID-19 and its direct effect on our school district will come directly from my office.

The most important thing to remember is that we are here for you and your families through these uncertain times. If you have any questions, please contact your building principal, or my office at (607) 687-6224.