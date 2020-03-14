Investigator presents on new book

It’s been more than three years since Tioga County, N.Y. businessman Cal Harris was found not guilty on charges related to the disappearance and presumed death of his wife, Michele, in September 2001, but the case continues to captivate the attention of many.

Last Thursday, an overflowing crowd at the Spalding Memorial Library listened to defense investigator David Beers recall the case, what he felt were the many questions surrounding it, and even respond to several questions posed by those in attendance.

Beers’ presentation was part of an event to promote his book, “Reign of Injustice: The Cal Harris Story.”