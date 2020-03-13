Susan Farrell joins Tioga State Bank Business Development Team

Tioga State Bank is pleased to announce that Susan Farrell has joined the Tioga State Bank Business Development team as Vice President, Business Development Officer.

Susan joins Tioga State Bank after having worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years.

In her role as Vice President and Business Development Officer, Susan will concentrate on providing banking solutions for government entities, municipalities and first responder organizations.

Pictured, is Susan Farrell. Provided photo.

“I am excited to help our local districts find financial success and solutions that meet their individual needs,” stated Susan.

Susan will be located at the bank’s Upper Front Street Community Office at 1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton, N.Y. and is available for new customers.

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with eleven conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is tiogabank.com.