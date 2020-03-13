Susan Farrell joins Tioga State Bank Business Development Team

Susan Farrell joins Tioga State Bank Business Development TeamPictured, is Susan Farrell. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert March 13, 2020

Tioga State Bank is pleased to announce that Susan Farrell has joined the Tioga State Bank Business Development team as Vice President, Business Development Officer.  

Susan joins Tioga State Bank after having worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years.  

In her role as Vice President and Business Development Officer, Susan will concentrate on providing banking solutions for government entities, municipalities and first responder organizations. 

Susan Farrell joins Tioga State Bank Business Development Team
Pictured, is Susan Farrell. Provided photo.

“I am excited to help our local districts find financial success and solutions that meet their individual needs,” stated Susan. 

Susan will be located at the bank’s Upper Front Street Community Office at 1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton, N.Y. and is available for new customers. 

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with eleven conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is tiogabank.com.  

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Susan Farrell joins Tioga State Bank Business Development Team"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*