Candor St. Baldrick’s event and 5K is less than a month away! 

Candor’s tenth annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon will happen on Sunday, March 29 at the Candor Elementary School. The day kicks off with a 5K run/walk that provides a tour of historic Candor Village along with your cardio workout.

The race begins at 9 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. A registration fee of $25 gets you a t-shirt; it’s $15 without an event t-shirt.

To sign up for the race – and guarantee a shirt in your size – head to the Candor St. Baldrick website (www.stbaldricks.org/events/Candor2020) and register as a “volunteer”.

The Shave-a-Thon and family fun runs from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be raffles, food, music, face painting, sports mascots and more. There’s still time to sign up to be a shavee.

You don’t have to wait until the March 29 to get involved. During the month of March, bring your deposit cans and bottles to the St. Baldrick’s drop off wagons located at the Hi-Way Dairy Bar and at Iron Kettle Farm.

And on Saturday, March 14, the St. Baldrick’s crew is holding an Indoor Yard Sale at the Candor High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the community craft and vendor fair. If you have good, saleable items you would like to donate, please drop them off on Friday, March 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the high school.

Find out more about how you can get involved at Candor’s St. Baldrick website (www.stbaldricks.org/events/Candor2020) and their Facebook page, @candorstbaldricksevent.