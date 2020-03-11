Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 8, 2020

How’s it going? My name is Freckles and I’m a 2-1/2-year-old mix breed. My name pretty much explains how I look; I am covered in “freckles!”

I was transferred here from another shelter to find the home that will be perfect for me. I am a happy-go-lucky guy who loves to play. I know a few tricks, like sit, shake and lie down, but I am full of energy, so I still need to work on my manners.

I am a very smart boy, so I bet I could learn pretty quickly. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I have two different colored eyes! The staff thinks I am so handsome!

I don’t really know how I feel about other dogs, cats or kids. I know that I don’t really get along with other male dogs; sometimes they can be pretty mean! The staff will have to cat test me to see how I do with them.

I think I would probably do best in a home with older kids so I don’t accidentally knock anyone over! I really like people and running around in the yard, so a home with space for me to play would be great.

I really think that I can find the perfect home for me, soon! I can’t wait to be somewhere that I can call my own with people who love me! If you’d like to meet me, please stop by Stray Haven and ask for me, Freckles!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are the shelter’s current winter hours.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.