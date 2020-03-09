Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of March 8, 2020

Hi there, Halsey here. I came from a feral cat colony on Halsey Valley Road in August of 2013 as a kitten. I have been hanging out with Nancy since that time.

It’s nice enough here, but I would prefer a house where I could get a little more attention. I am a mature kitty and have a pretty low-key temperament, not prone to rowdy behavior or racing around.

There is too much competition here though. I get along fine with the other cats, but I would love to find a family who would like to claim me as one of their own.

They have a round toy here that has cardboard in the middle and a ball rolls around the outside on a track. I love that toy. I will hit that ball and send it flying around on the track endlessly, over and over. It’s a lot of fun. I would want to bring that with me. I’m sure it would be okay.

If you are interested in meeting me or another adoptable kitty, please call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to make an appointment. You will be glad you did!

If you want to help Nancy pay the bills by donating, please send your check or money order to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would prefer to donate food or supplies, please contact Nancy at the aforementioned number to get a list of our needs.