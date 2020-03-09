20th Annual Stream Cleanup taking place April 20-26

Are you interested in participating in an activity in celebration of Earth Week? How about cleaning up your environment? Or even improving your community?

Well here is your chance; April 20 through April 26 the Tioga County Water Quality Coordinating Committee (WQCC) will be holding their 20th annual stream cleanup event.

It’s easy to be involved, all you need to do is register with the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District. If you decide to volunteer you can select any stream within the County to cleanup and will receive free trash bags, gloves, and gift for all participants to commemorate the event.

Or you can join their community cleanup event, which will be held on Saturday, April 25, at 9 a.m. at the Newark Valley Fire Station and ending at the Trout Ponds with lunch.

The Soil & Water Conservation District and the town highway departments also partner in this event to coordinate pickup, disposal, and then transport the collected trash to Taylor Garbage Service, who waives the tipping fees for this event.

If you are interested in registering a group for this year’s stream cleanup program or sponsoring the event, please contact Miranda Palmer at the Soil and Water Conservation District at (607) 687-3553, by emailing to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us, or by stopping by their office at 183 Corporate Dr. in Owego from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.