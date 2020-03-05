Updated: Troopers identify body found as that of Casie Weese

Update: New York State Police have positively identified the female located deceased near the area of State Route 17 in Apalachin as Casie Weese, age 37 of Glen Aubrey.

Weese was located by troopers on a search team at approximately 12:51 p.m. Thursday. The troopers were walking along State Route 434 between Apalachin and Vestal. Weese was located in a wooded area, near a fence line that spans along State Route 17 east and 434. The cause and manner of death is under investigation.

The right lane of State Route 17 eastbound is closed and both westbound lanes of Route 434 are closed as part of the investigation.

Weese was reported missing Sunday morning to State Police in Owego. Weese and her husband left a party on Main Street in Apalachin on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. The couple reportedly got a flat tire a short distance away from the party and at some point shortly after, Weese left on foot. Weese’s husband has been cooperative with troopers throughout the investigation.

Numerous agencies assisted in the search to include Troopers, State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tioga Search and Rescue, and the Apalachin Fire Department assisted in a search from the ground, air and water. The DOT assisted with road closures on State Route 17 and 434 after Weese was located.

More information will be released when it is available.

