Learn about Growing Fruit at Home

Do you love berries? Would you like to grow your own luscious blueberries, strawberries and raspberries at home? Just think about walking outside and plucking a few healthy blueberries off your bush to add to your morning cereal.

Berry bushes are relatively easy to grow, and who doesn’t like eating berries? Join Roger Ort, berry specialist from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County, as he teaches you how to prepare the soil for berry plants, how to buy and grow them, and get some tricks of the trade to boot.

This class will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Then stay the rest of the morning and take a dive into unusual fruits; learn about jostaberries, pineberries, currents, quince and more.

This class will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run to 11:30 a.m. Roger Ort knows more about unusual fruit than anyone around. His farm produces over 100 types of jam and jellies, all from his farm.

Come to one class, or both. Call (607) 687-4020 to register for the classes so they can contact you in case of inclement weather. The fee for each class is $5 per person, and children may attend at no charge.