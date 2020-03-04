Tioga County Public Health is Ready for #BYOBagNY 

Tioga County Public Health is geared up and ready for the New York State Plastic Bag Ban that goes into effect this Sunday. According to a release from Tioga County’s Public Health Department, by eliminating the use of plastic bags, New York State can save on an estimated 23 billion plastic bags that are disposed of each year.

They added, in the release, “Plastic bags have an effect on our environment. Not only can you find them littered in your neighborhood and in waterways, they are also extremely harmful to our wildlife.”

Staff members from Tioga County Public Health are pictured with reusable bags. Provided photo.

Adam Ace, Public Health sanitarian and Healthy Neighborhoods coordinator, stated, “While it may seem like a hassle at first, in a short amount of time, you will see how easy it is to keep reusable bags on hand and reduce waste.”

They noted that the Bag Waste Reduction Law doesn’t just apply to grocery stores. Whether you are shopping for clothes, toys, home improvement supplies or more, you will need to have your own bags on hand.