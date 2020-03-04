First Friday at the Black Cat Gallery!

Join the Black Cat Gallery in downtown Owego for great music for First Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. with Duo Meridian.

Banjo player Rob Siegers and violinist Cricket Tombs perform original instrumental compositions as well as early 20th century American, traditional Celtic and Scandinavian turns. Duo Meridian blends folk and classical in their approach as they perform their award winning original tunes.

Enjoy a festive evening out, listen to the music, take in some beautiful art.

Tarot card readings by Theresa will be available at the Black Cat from 6 to 8 p.m. Gain insight into your past, present or future. Free will donations for your reading with contributions donated to the Rural Ministry.

The Black Cat Gallery offers the finest, most thought provoking, ever changing array of arts and craftwork in the area. New work has arrived from artist Marlene Wahila, with her colorful gourds and nature inspired jewelry and décor.

The Black Cat Gallery is always looking for new and interesting artwork and crafts for their gallery. Interested? Stop in for an application; follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest creations of jewelry, textiles, pottery, art and much more.

The Black Cat Gallery, located at 214 Front St. in Owego, is open every day.