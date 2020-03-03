Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of March 1, 2020

Hello there. My name is Butterscotch and I’m the Bomb. I’m feisty and sassy, yet gentle and loving when I want to be.

I like to stick my nose in your business, especially when you are on the floor cleaning the kitty litter pans. I’ll head bump you and rub against you to demonstrate how I appreciate what you are doing.

I can be a little sassy with other kitties, but for the most part I just want to get along. I have been here going on five years now. That seems like a long time and I would be very interested in being adopted by someone who wants to spend some quality time with their cat, namely me.

If you would like to meet me or find out more about me or another adoptable kitty, call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to make an appointment. If you would like to donate to help them pay the bills, please send a check or money order to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you would prefer to help by donating food or supplies, please contact Nancy at the aforementioned number.