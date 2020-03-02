State Police search for Glen Aubrey woman last seen in Apalachin

Posted By: psadvert March 2, 2020

New York State Police at Owego are searching for a 37-year-old Glen Aubrey woman. 

According to police, Casie Weese was last seen leaving a party with her husband in Apalachin Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. but their vehicle ended up getting a flat tire a short distance away from the party.  Weese was last seen walking east in Main Street in Apalachin and has not been seen since. 

Weese is 5 foot 5 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans and black boots. 

If you’ve seen Weese please call 911 or the New York State Police at Owego at (607) 687-3961. 

