Theatre production brings soccer field to stage

The Elmira College Theatre Program continues its 2019-2020 season with The Wolves, a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist written by Sarah DeLappe. Performances are scheduled March 6 and 7 at 8 p.m., with a matinee on March 8 at 2 p.m. in Gibson Theatre at Elmira College.

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girl’s indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors; a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

The Wolves is set on an indoor soccer field, mostly as the nine players engage in pre-game warm-ups. To realistically create this environment, playwright Sarah DeLappe at times employs overlapping dialogue. This is a deliberate choice by the playwright and will not diminish the complete experience of The Wolves.

The Elmira College Theatre production of The Wolves features Emma Faunce ’20, Avery Yeates ’21, Sadie Kennett ’20, Breana Millard ’22, Yamille Mass ’22, Roman VanSchaick ’23, Julissa Garcia ’21, Rachel Feltz ’21, and Taylor Kibbler ’21. Professor Hannah Hammond directs the production, with hair and make-up design by Marisa Woodley ’23, props design by Sadie Kennett ’20 and Taylor Kibbler ’21, publicity and marketing by Sadie Kennett ’20 and Taylor Kibbler ’21, and house management by Erica Jahn ’22.

The Wolves contains strong language, discussion of sex, and adult themes.

All Elmira College Theatre productions are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday.