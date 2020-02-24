Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of February 23, 2020

Hi, pals! I’m Pumba, a two-year-old mix breed with a goofy smile. I’m such a happy boy! I feel like I should’ve started by saying Hakuna Matata! It means no worries for the rest of your days! I can’t wait until I’m in a home so I can actually sing that song. So far life hasn’t been all that grand. But it’s a little better in the shelter. At least I’m in a warm kennel with food and a friendly staff. They work with me on my leash manners and getting some of my energy out. I’d chase a ball and walk with you all day if I could.

I have a lot of energy and I love to use it to play tug-of-war with you, too! Not to brag, but that’s when I can show you how strong and playful I am!

It’s probably best if I don’t go to a home with cats (I might be a little too rough for them). I think a home with older kids would be good for me. I tend to jump sometimes when I’m excited and I don’t want to knock them over! The staff members are working on teaching me “off” so I can learn that people are more willing to give me attention when all my paws are on the ground.

I’m doing pretty well when the staff members teach me tricks! I really love treats, so that motivates me to do what they ask of me. As of right now I know how to sit! Aren’t I a smart boy?

Anyway, if I were to live with another dog, they would have to match my energy level — just so I know we can be best friends! We can really test it when we meet!

There is another thing about me you should probably know, I can be a little noisy, Here at the shelter I’m a pretty loud guy, but it’s because all of the smells and other pups get me so excited, I do have my quiet time when I curl up into a cute little ball and nap, but as soon as something interesting happens, I’m back to barking.

With that being said, I probably wouldn’t do too well in an apartment with neighbors who might not like a barking pup. Maybe I’ll bark less once I find my people and get all situated, but we won’t know until I find them, If you’d like to say hi, come on down to Stray Haven. I’ll be waiting patiently, like the good boy I am.

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay/neuter at their clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay/neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are the shelter’s current winter hours.

View our adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.