Readers’ Column for the week of February 23, 2020

After all the controversy for months over the new building by the town hall there is someone that doesn’t know what it is? And they get to vote?

~

Bail bondsmen are losing business. Jails are losing business. And you wonder why they are campaigning against the new law? Playing on your fear.

~

This is in response to the “Riddle” in the Feb. 16 issue. Not sure if I’m correct, but the “common” factor is that our sewer bills are all the same, regardless of how many people are flushing the toilet, etc. Doesn’t seem quite fair.

~

Has anyone thought about the reusable bags that come into a store with bedbugs or cockroaches in them! How will this be controlled?

~

Owego village officials have explained many times why they cannot allocate sewer bills based on water usage. They need to have another way. If you do not like the current way, please suggest a workable and equitable method.

~

When does the Town of Spencer have a trash day? I know the Town does not enforce trash and junk laws anymore, but the Town looks awful.

~

Michael Bloomberg is running for President of the United States and I would vote for him “in a heartbeat”. He came from very humble means. His mother was a secretary and his father was a bookkeeper, both on very modest salaries. An Eagle Scout, he was able to put himself through college on student loans and work as a parking lot attendant. He graduated from John Hopkins University with an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and Harvard Business School with a graduate degree in Business Administration. In 1981 he started what would become a fabulously successful global financial services, software and mass media company all on his own, employing some 20,000 people today. He served three consecutive terms as mayor of New York City where he brought order out of chaos, such as turning a $5 billion deficit into a $2.4 billion surplus, reducing the homicide rate by 65 percent, shootings by 55 percent, and the overall crime rate by 32 percent. Michael Bloomberg, I believe, would be the strongest candidate and have the best chance to make Trump a one-term president.

~

Interesting. A well known, reputable company recently interviewed 8,000 people of varied backgrounds, both sexes, various education levels, etc. They discovered that those describing themselves as liberals were 37 percent more likely to have mental and emotional issues than those who self-described as Conservatives. There you have it. Google it yourself if you don’t believe it.

~

There was a question about who “Brindisi” is in last week’s Pennysaver. New York is divided up into 27 Congressional Districts. District 23, represented by Tom Reed, goes from approximately Tioga County west to the state line on Lake Erie. District 22, represented by Anthony Brindisi, goes approximately from Broome County north to approximately Pulaski. The ads you are seeing on Binghamton TV are for him because they cover most of the southern portion of his district, even though he does not cover Tioga County.

~

To the person who complained about muddy roads – if having your car all clean after a snowstorm is important, go wash it. These men and women are out there to make sure you and everyone else has better roads to travel on. Have you ever seen a plow truck, about 40 tons worth, slide down a hill on one of these roads? They go into ditches and fields. I have seen it, and it’s not cool. I think we should have these trucks not go out until the storm is completely gone, and maybe you will just have to learn how to drive on snow covered roads. They are putting their lives in danger during every storm we have; as a matter of fact, my spouse is one of them. I want him to come home safe and you are worried about your vehicle getting dirty! All I can say is move the heck down SOUTH and get over it. Thank you to all the men and women who plow, and be safe and return to your family safely during the winter.

~

I agree with the caller last week about the Tioga Central non-resident tuition. I imagine they’re only paying about $500 in tuition, which is probably a lot less than it costs to educate a student; therefore, the local taxpayer is subsidizing non-resident kids that are attending Tioga Central School.

~

As stated before, let’s go Owego Village. Let’s get those sewer bills out there; let’s make them public. Let’s show everybody that some people in the village don’t have sewage bills on their property. Let’s show people what other places pay. Let’s see what other people who aren’t in the village, that are on the sewage system, are paying. As stated before, the village of Owego is a very corrupt place. Let’s get it out there. Let’s see what everybody is paying. Let’s see these houses and business that aren’t paying sewer bills because they still exist. Time to come clean.

~

With the lowering of alcohol to .5, we should all consider smoking pot instead.

~

Recently someone had in the opinion column that NYSEG was a stockholder company. You should be informed that in 2007 or 2008, and independent company by the name of Iberdrola bought NYSEG. It is no longer a stockholder company. I know because they had to pay me for my stock.

~

To the person who thinks Cuomo is so great. You probably don’t own property. You’re probably out of work and on welfare and probably a convicted felon, so you don’t care about our 2nd amendment rights.

~

Apparently something is in the water in Tioga County in order for all these people to vote for Trump. What is wrong with you people? Can’t you see he is a monster? Oh that’s right, he’s a republican, he’s got an R behind his name, nothing else matters.

~

I was wondering if there is anybody in Tioga County who will be selling bunny rabbits. If you could please contact me at (607) 642-9584.

~

With the village of Owego elections coming up do I have any assurance that the people that are running for that office or presently hold those offices do not have criminal history such as misdemeanors or violations, felonies? I would rather not vote for somebody that has a criminal history. Does anybody check people’s backgrounds out like you do if you were renting an apartment, or something like that? Is there any law that says you can’t run if you have a criminal history?

~

I was so happy to hear that the tuxedo cat named Frankie that was found at the Truck Stop has been reunited with his family! That was really wonderful news. Thank you for sharing that with us.

~

In response to the comment about the person who has a one-bedroom apartment in the village of Owego and is comparing it to a ten-bedroom house, there’s only one answer to what’s happening to you – the village of Owego is robbing you. They are stealing your money and charging you for services that you are not using.

~

I disagree that Kobe Bryant was wonderful. Anyone who would assault another human being, especially a woman, is not wonderful. Yes, people make mistakes but to assault is a crime. There were seven other people in that crash. Their lives mattered, they were important. Why have we heard nothing about them? To say Kobe was wonderful tells me you really did not know him. Don’t be an ignorant fool. Get your story and your facts straight. Believing Kobe was wonderful only says you’re the fool.

~

If you think that there is not such thing as sin, just look at all the terrible things that are happening in the world today. It will convince you.

National Political Viewpoints

Dear reader, the Senate is not the grand jury; the House is the grand jury. The Senate is the trial court.

~

My memory must be failing. I swear bin Laden was terminated with extreme prejudice on Obama’s watch. My bad. Democrats don’t do that if you believe last week’s comment.

~

Well if we can’t name bridges after people, we’ll have to rename the George Washington Bridge, Verrazano Narrows Bridge, and while we’re at it the Lincoln Tunnel; and locally the Hiawatha Bridge. And of course the informally named Turner’s bridge.

~

Interesting. Private ownership of guns has been illegal in the U.K. for the past five years. The instance of gun violence in the U.K. has increased by 27 percent. Guess criminals don’t obey the law. Why is it supposed to be any different here if the Socialist Democrats have their way? (Notice the mainstream media doesn’t tell you this.)

~

I don’t know what is wrong with Bernie’s followers. In 2016, just because he was not chosen as the Democratic nominee, you all either voted for Trump or didn’t vote at all. See where that got you. Are you going to do the same thing this time? Probably, because you don’t have brains enough to realize Bernie is also running a cult just as Trump is.

~

At day’s end, President Trump must hold his head in pain. When he and Melania settle in, they can’t sleep, as they are laughing themselves giddy after twisting Democratic tails and then watching what fools they make of themselves. That’s why Trump has bags under his eyes. As with Pelosi and all Democrats, on Monday Obama tried to steal credit for what others build and denigrated their accomplishments, specifically Trump’s economic miracle. Only a special stupid could believe this. Had Obama any class he would acknowledge and complement Trump’s achievement. In a fit of self-aggrandize, Obama said it couldn’t be done. Not since the ribald humor of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales has a political party given us such a bounty of rancorous scatological humor, i.e. new earth tone colors for sidewalks in Pelosi’s District of San Francisco. Where can I get a Bloomberg 2020 / Hillary 2021 sign?

~

You say you hate Socialism? If you make $50,000 per year, $36 of your taxes goes to Food Stamps and $4,000 goes to corporate subsidies. If the $36 upsets you more than the $4,000 then you just hate poor people, not Socialism. While you were so worried Socialism would take your freedoms, Capitalism stole your pension, took your savings, sent your jobs overseas, robbed you of health care, dismantled the educational system, and put you in debt, leaving you only your racism, xenophobia, hate and guns. If you love the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, the FBI, the CIA, the police and all law enforcement, and many other “public services” then you like what Socialism does!

~

I have a few responses for some of the fake ideas people are out there giving. But first, God bless our military, police, fire departments, road crews, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and the socialism they come from. Now for the person that thinks Democrats are all communists and any other bogus –ism you can throw at them. You are dead wrong. There is only one self-avowed Democratic Socialist running, Bernie Sanders. This leads me to the ignorance that claimed Bernie wants to have us like Cuba, Venezuela, and, another failed Socialist or authoritarian state. You are wrong. Bernie would like to see us be like the Nordic states of Sweden and others where the state (the people) run capitalism not the other way around. If Bernie needed work on his brain, as you do, he would have the best medical care in Cuba. Even better medical care than ours. So get your information straight, do some research, and quit listening to the fake news coming from the white house.

~

People in this column constantly blather about President Trump lying. Then we look at the Socialist Democrat candidates, from Pocahontas to Mayor Pete to Joe Biden, etc. For those of you who are enamored by Mayor Pete, you might want to Google his military experience and see how it differs from what he’d LIKE you to believe and assume. Yet another liar! Is there no candidate on the Democrat side who dares to tell the truth?

~

You think socialism is evil? Okay, don’t collect Social Security checks, don’t use Medicare or Medicaid, don’t go to our public hospitals, put your kids in public schools, don’t visit our National Parks, don’t call the fire department when your house is on fire, and don’t drive on our roads and bridges. All brought to you by socialism.

~

Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom is like the devil promoting Hitler for good behavior. Rush Limbaugh is a big bag of garbage covered by human skin.

~

Anti Trump lawyer and lame stream media touted future Marxist democrat presidential candidate Michael Avenatti is headed for a well-deserved rest in the big house. Let’s all hope the other democrat operatives in the DOJ and in politics join him, in general.

~

I’m just one of those republicans that does not want Bloomberg in office. He’s the worst thing that could ever happen to the United States with all his money and everything. He says he’s for women’s rights. What about the babies’ rights that New York has let full term abortion even exist, thanks to Cuomo. The full term babies have rights too. It’s called right to life. It seems like a couple thousand years ago there was a king in Jerusalem or some place, just before Christ was born, that was putting all the babies to death. His name was Herod; it looks like we’ve come full circle. The only reason they’re doing this now is because science has progressed to the point of cloning, and they need those stem cells just for that. But you knew it isn’t going to be poor people like us that are not going to be cloned; we’re just going to be taken to the grave and forgotten. If cloning becomes possible, these rich people are the ones that are going to get it.

~

So all the democrats with their wonderful leader, Nancy Pelosi, say there is nobody above the law. So my question to the democratic readers is why then do they support illegal immigration and giving driver’s licenses to illegals. To me, that is being above the law. Why are they not accepting the 2016 election? Why do they fight everything they do not agree with? Why do they continue to break laws? Why do they continue to let illegal’s run wild in our country, making it very unsafe for us law-abiding citizens? I cannot watch anymore because they make no sense, and I’m a sane person. I cannot reason with an insane person. Thanks for the answer.

~

Bloomberg, as a presidential candidate, oh wow, give me a break! A less dynamic, less personable, less likeable candidate than even Hillary Clinton! Trump would make mincemeat of Bloomberg in a debate. I guess a net worth of $60 billion buys you a lot these days.

~

You republicans out there, you would not raise your children to lie, cheat and steal, but yet you support a candidate that does exactly that. Maybe I’m incorrect, maybe you do teach your children to lie, cheat and steal.

~

Newsflash. The democrat elite losers are doing everything they can to sabotage poor old Bernie Sanders. He is the only honest Bolshevik running against the dimwit democrat pundits who support them running for president.

~

The greatest president of all times, namely Donald John Trump, led the Daytona 500. Way to go Mr. President! Four more years!

~

Boy, these republicans have it twisted. They must be drinking 55 gallons of Kool-Aid. They don’t even know what the flavor is. Come on people!

~

Last week someone took a video on their phone showing Trump disrespecting the American flag. It was on television twice. He was standing next to his wife during the national anthem. It looked like a dinner a Mar A Lago. Trump was imitating a conductor with his hands and was singing and not paying attention. It was not nice to see. I hope Colin Kaepernick saw that one. It was not funny. I’m sure it will be on TV again.

~

Obama is still sticking his nose in supporting Bloomberg trying to steal our 2nd amendment. What they need to do is stop Bill Gates and his cronies from producing all these violent video games and selling them to kids. The kids who are playing these video games and killing each other in these games is what’s leading to the violence, not the guns and not the honest gun toting owners that keep them responsibly. It’s guys like Gates and the democrats who are producing this environment to make kids go out and do this. It is brainwashing in its highest form. Gun owners are not terrorists; it’s the democrats.

~

If Bernie Sanders thinks socialism is so great he ought to go to Venezuela and see how that country is. That country is a mess. Another thing too, someone thought it was so great that Nancy Pelosi ripped up that speech. I don’t think so. I think Nancy acted like a spoiled brat!

~

I was so proud of our country to see Trump and the Beast, and Air Force I at the Daytona 500. I love that the democrats are crying about Trump being at the race. Democrats, not being overly clever, I will help you out just this one time. Must be God objected to Trump being at the race because it rained. That’s all I’m going to help you with. You have to wake up and understand it was the Medal of Freedom, not the Medal of Honor that Rush received. As far as Rush receiving the Freedom Medal, he deserved it, De Niro did not because he was and still is a very poor actor. He has to have his little temper fits every now and then because without them people would say Bob De Niro who?

~

This is really kind of comical and yet it’s true. You don’t mess with the Lord, because even if you are Donald Trump heading the big race, the big man can rain on your parade. Now it is kind of comical isn’t it when you stop and think about it? He’s not the big man; he’s still got to look up.

~

I am neither a republican nor democrat. I watched most of the impeachment trial and what was so obvious is that he doesn’t care about corruption in his own administration, let alone in Ukraine. I guess what I really don’t understand is why some of you don’t see right through this man.

~

How bad has this country gotten? We have a rogue president that has broken every law in the book; he is as corrupt as Hitler was. He’s actually doing the same thing that Hitler did. Hitler picked on the Jews, Trump is picking on the immigrants, and you people are so blind you look the other way because it’s the Republican Party? Now he says he’s going to cut Medicare, Medicaid and social security. Are you nuts? Get off the drugs; come on!

~

Follow the news and pardon me. There are 13,000 federal prisoners who have requested pardons, but only if you are rich and a friend of the president will you ever get a real pardon like the people he forgave today. Keep following the news. Pardon me.

~

Why hasn’t President Trump pardoned Michael Cohen who’s in jail, even though he said he would take a bullet for President Trump?

~

Okay, now we know Giuliani has been on his little hiatus because of his big deal divorce and all that, and she got most of his money, ha. How come he hasn’t been around Trump lately? Is it because he’s occupied with his divorce or is it because he knows Trump is a genuine jackass releasing all these people that really committed serious offenses? You and I wouldn’t get out of it would we? No.

~

Now stop and think about it. Bloomberg and all his billions may have been inherited or hard earned money where Trump with his million dollars daddy gave him to start life, headed all the way to bankruptcy so many times and told so many lies; I don’t know how he can stand up straight and show his face to anybody. How does he look in the mirror? But remember, we’re all going to meet the man upstairs.

~

So Obama is admitting that the economy is on fire and he’s trying to take credit for Trump’s roaring economy. Well he can’t do it, he can’t take credit for that, but he can take credit for putting those kids in cages at the border because he’s the one that started that. But no, he won’t do that. So there’s no democratic fingerprint on any of the Trump’s successes.

~

Tyrant Trump, the greatest threat to our demo-crazy ever, is abusing his power by having given out a total of 26 pardons / commutations; Obama – 1,927, Carter – 566, Clinton – 459, Bush – 200. Go Figure.

~

Counties in Virginia, California, and Oregon have initiated petitions to secede and join West Virginia, Idaho, respectively. If Democrats, with their negation of law, sanctuary cities, counties, states, and assaults on constitutional rights, and rampant corruption destroy rule of law, then secession by county is a moral imperative to escape moral rot. Without ethics, morals, and equality under the law it is time for Upstate to step away from Cuomo, his corrupt union bosses, and one-party rule corruption. Upstate is conservative and Boss Cuomo rules us like a plantation. Time to leave. We should petition Vermont to allow us to join, form the Free State of Upper New York, or revolt and become the Oneida Province of Canada. At least we could feel clean and Boss Cuomo won’t be defining a .22 rifle as an assault weapon. AR-15 means Armalite Rifle model 15, not Assault Rifle, and is .22 caliber.