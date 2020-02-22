Upcoming fundraiser to benefit Music Abroad Trip

Owego’s Joshua Terry has been selected to join in an American Music Abroad Trip in July, and is looking for some support from the community to make things happen.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, a pancake breakfast will serve to raise funds to assist Joshua in his efforts. The event will take place at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The cost of the breakfast is by donation.

Joshua Terry, pictured, has been selected to join in an American Music Abroad Trip in July. A benefit breakfast will take place on Feb. 23 to assist Joshua with his travel. Provided photo.

Joshua has been selected for this trip of a lifetime to sing and play the saxophone in five select European countries to include Italy, Croatia, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He is hoping to raise enough money to get there.

Other ways to help out include cash or Venmo donations, items for raffle baskets, and breakfast item donations.

To learn more or to donate, email to Mandsterry@bellsouth.net or call (770) 344-8190.