Truck driver found guilty in death of NYSDOT worker

Lawrence Faucett of Ulster was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Tioga County Court.

The jury conviction follows the March 2019 death of New York State Department of Transportation maintenance worker Dennis “Matt” Howe, who was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Faucett while parked in an advance warning vehicle on Route 17 to warn motorists of pothole patching going on between the Nichols and Lounsberry exits. He later died from his injuries.

In a news release announcing the verdict Friday, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez called the decision “a victory for highway safety and for highway workers everywhere.”

“But it will not bring Matt back to his family, friends, and co-workers who loved him,” said Dominguez, in the release, adding, “DOT workers are amongst the most professional and dedicated public servants. We hope this verdict raises the public’s awareness of how important it is for all drivers to slow down and safely move over when coming upon a work zone. It would be a fitting tribute to Matt if this tragedy inspired people to view a work zone not as a mere inconvenience, but as a place where people who are mothers, fathers, sons and daughters are working hard, to keep us all safe.”

Faucett had initially been ticketed with the violations of moving from lane unsafely and failure to exercise due care, but his charges were upgraded following an investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office, according to the DOT. He was arraigned in April.

“We thank Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and his staff for their hard work, diligence, and commitment to public safety in prosecuting this case,” Dominguez added.