Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This is the handsome and dapper Tuxedo named Bootsie. He arrived at Maddie’s Meadows completely emaciated and his ears were frost bitten. He did not have a good start in his life, but his luck has changed.

Now that he is in good health, fixed and has had his shots, Maddie’s Meadows would like to relocate him to a nice loving home because for some reason some of the cats that have been living there for quite a while have taken a dislike to him. He is quite pleasant and sociable to people, but the other cats make it hard for him.

Bootsie has filled out nicely and is a very handsome 4-year-old male. Maddie’s Meadows is sure that he would make a wonderful pet for you and your family. He loves to be petted; especially belly rubs. He will assume the position when he sees you coming in case you might want to make his day.

Please call Nancy to make an appointment to meet him at (607) 768-6575. You will not be sorry.

If you would like to help the kitties by donating, please send your check or money order to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would rather donate food or supplies, please call Nancy at the aforementioned number to find out about their needs.