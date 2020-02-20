Local Publisher helping with disaster recovery and relief efforts in Australia

Local publisher, The Wild Rose Press, Inc., in conjunction with some of their authors, has published a three-book anthology to support the ongoing battle of the Australian wildfires as well as the recovery efforts. All proceeds from the sale of the books will go to recovery and relief efforts in Australia.

Rhonda Penders, president and editor-in-chief stated, “The project began only a couple weeks ago. We have several authors in Australia, and one in particular, Stephen B. King (not that Stephen King), asked if he and a few others could donate stories and have all royalties go to help in the efforts to aid victims of the Australia wildfires.”

Within days, editors, artists, and production staff along with 48 authors had signed on to make the project happen.

Penders added, “Everyone came together and set their other projects aside for a week and focused completely on this. Everyone worked around the clock to get this done. It truly was a team effort.”

The print books, there are three, are up for sale on The Wild Rose Press website, www.thewildrosepress.com/product-category/writers-shop-cat/special-release-paperbacks.

While the book is available in print from Amazon (as well as in eBook format), Penders would prefer customers go directly to their site to purchase the print book.

“That way the profits can go direct to the cause and not be shared with outside distributors,” said Penders.

The Wild Rose Press, Inc. has been in business for 14 years. Their catalog of over 3,500 titles focuses mainly on adult fiction, but they also work with Young Adult Fiction on a limited basis. They publish authors around the world and have earned the distinction of “Publisher of the Year” for over 12 years, most recently for 2019.

Local author, Carol Henry, will also have a limited supply of books available at the Candor School Vendor Fair planned for March 14.