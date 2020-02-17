Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of February 16, 2020

Hello everyone! My name is Romeo, and I am around a year old. I am a champion snuggler and will demand attention from you anytime of the day. I love to wrap around your legs while you’re standing around to let you know that I am there.

I spend majority of my days hanging out with my friends in our enclosure at Stray Haven and rough housing with them at any chance I can get. I am always excited to meet new friends and to play with them.

I am super playful and will chase just about anything that you throw. I can’t wait to meet you, so please stop by Stray Haven and we can have a ton of fun!

Adoption special for all cats and dogs is $14 each on Feb. 15, and during a special adoption event. It includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, and FIV/FeLV testing for cats. Up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines for dogs, and all have been spayed or neutered at their clinic and all have been de-wormed.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are their current winter hours.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact Stray Haven to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.