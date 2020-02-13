Candor St. Baldrick’s organizers seek names for the ‘Honor Wall’ 

Candor’s St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon is taking place this year on Sunday, March 29 at the Candor Elementary School. The annual event raises money for pediatric cancer research.

Unfortunately, cancer is still the second leading cause of death (following accidents) in children between the ages of five to 14. About one in every 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease before the age of 20.

As they finalize preparations for the event, the volunteers for Candor’s St. Baldrick’s team are creating this year’s “Honor Wall.” This is the space where children and young adults post photos and share their stories of dealing with cancer.

“We invite local families with children who have or have had childhood cancers to share their stories of courage and hope,” says event organizer Kelly Starkweather, adding, “These stories help others understand the importance of raising funds for cancer research.”

The stories also help educate people about the different kinds of cancers children deal with and inspire other families going through the same thing.

One of the children you’ll meet on Candor’s Honor Wall is Brody. When he was eight, doctors discovered a mass in the back of his head – a medulloblastoma. After surgery and months of chemotherapy, Brody’s friends decided to shave their heads in his honor. Since then, he’s been shaving his head in solidarity with other children suffering from cancer. Last year, “Team Brody” raised more than $17,000 for St. Baldrick’s, and this winter the St. Baldrick’s Foundation recognized Brody as one of their “Legendary Heroes”.

If you know a child or an adult who dealt with childhood cancer, Starkweather would like to invite them to add their stories to Candor’s St. Baldrick’s Honor Wall. Families may contact Kelly at krstarkwe@gmail.com or by calling (607) 972-4395.

Find out more at Candor’s St. Baldrick’s website, www.stbaldricks.org/events/Candor2020, and check out their Facebook page @candorstbaldricksevent.