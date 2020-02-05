Join the Black Cat Gallery for First Friday, Feb. 7, as singer and songwriter Drew Minson teams up his guitar and harmonica with mandolin and guitar playing singer and songwriter Tracey Steinkamp Cucci. They bring rich harmonies to their performances of songs in the folk traditions.

First Friday at the Black Cat Gallery will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. as well as at various locations around historic downtown Owego.

The Black Cat Gallery is always looking for new and interesting artwork and crafts for their gallery. Interested? Stop in for an application; follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest creations of jewelry, textiles, pottery, art and much more.

The Black Cat Gallery, located at 214 Front St. in Owego is open every day.