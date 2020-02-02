Penguins take the field for Penguin Bowl III

The African penguins of the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park are taking the field for the third annual Penguin Bowl! These tuxedo-wearing, waddling birds are competing to raise awareness for endangered species and in support of the Binghamton Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Tune in LIVE on social media on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Penguin Bowl III will be broadcast live on the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages from 10 to 11 a.m. Follow them @RossParkZoo so you don’t miss a minute of the action!

After the big game, continue following them for the post-game rundown and to find out who was the Most Valuable Penguin!

The Binghamton Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Rd. in Binghamton, N.Y. For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.com.