Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 15, 2020, property located at 121 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Aaron Keene to Jordan and Rebekah Temple for $105,000.

On Jan. 15, 2020, property located at 245 Blodgett Rd., Town of Owego, from Billy Jean Clark to Henry Anthony IV for $5,000.

On Jan. 16, 2020, property located at 42-44 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Ricky Ulrich to Oxana Brich for $17,000.

On Jan. 17, 2020, property located at Sabin Road, Town of Spencer, from Martin Layden to Matthew Donnelly for $121,000.

On Jan. 17, 2020, property located at 2672 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam Ace As Atty. In Fact and Wilma Ace By Atty. In Fact to Adam and Arlene Ace for $16,600.

On Jan. 17, 2020, property located at 1051 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Sandra Muscato to Niqalas Sinsabaugh and Taylor Nocchi for $165,000.

On Jan. 17, 2020, property located at 27 Caldwell Ave., Village of Waverly, from Gerald Weed Jr. to Kathleen Cosano for $110,000.

On Jan. 17, 2020, property located at 12 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Paul, Thomas, Timothy and Edward Rent to Richard and Carly Budrick for $159,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 9088 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Alexis Case to Annette Hunt for $135,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 8 Lacey Rd., Town of Richford, from Gary Brown to David Hunt for $155,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 201 William St., Village of Waverly, from James Ferris Sr. to Ryan Mayo and Lacey Eiklor for $90,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 62 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Martin and Louise Mendsen to Darin and Michelle DiPiazza for $263,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 147 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Pero Jr. to Ryan Garges for $136,500.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 10 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from Michael and Kathy Whisman to David Benedict for $163,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 17 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from John and Rhea Klapprodt to Trisha and Michael Scarinzi for $205,013.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at Sabin Road, Town of Spencer, from Martin Layden to Patrick Byrne for $154,000.

On Jan. 21, 2020, property located at 1336 St. Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Eda Mottern to John Rease Jr. for $80,000.

