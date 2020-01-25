Candor prepares for annual St. Baldrick’s event and 5K

Candor’s tenth annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon and 5K run / walk will happen on Sunday, March 29 at the Candor Elementary School. Candor’s St. Baldrick’s volunteers have been busy organizing for the event since mid-November.

St. Baldrick’s is a family fun-filled day focused on raising money for pediatric cancer research. Over the previous years, Candor’s St. Baldrick’s event has raised a total of $343,414. Even before the first razor begins buzzing, the St. Baldrick’s volunteers are hosting events in the community.

Rowdy, the Rumble Ponies mascot, admires Brody Hine’s smooth shave at last year’s St. Baldrick Shave-a-thon. Photo credit: Sue Heavenrich.

To get the ball rolling, they’re hosting a “Doug’s to go” Fish Fry at the Candor fire station on Friday, Feb. 7. Drop by the food truck from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for lunch or dinner.

The St. Baldrick’s team is also planning a community Indoor Yard Sale, which will happen in late February or early March.

And during the month of March they’re holding a can and bottle drive. Look for collection wagons parked at the Iron Kettle Farm and Hi-Way Dairy Bar.

The main event kicks off Sunday morning, March 29, with a 5K run / walk that provides a tour of the town along with your cardio workout. This year the race begins at 9 a.m. That afternoon, the Shave-a-Thon goes from 1 to 4 p.m.

There are many ways to participate in the event; sign up to be a shavee, register for the 5K, or become a sponsor. The St. Baldrick’s organizers are seeking businesses and individual sponsors who, in return, gain fame on the back of the 5K T-shirt. They are also seeking donations of gift basket donations, raffle items, and food for the concession stand.

For more information about the yard sale or sponsorship, contact Kelly at (607) 972-4395 or krstarkwe@gmail.com or Joan Bartlett at jeb13@cornell.edu. To register as a participant, or donate to shavees, head to the Candor St. Baldrick’s page at www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2020. You can keep up with event news on Facebook @candorstbaldricksevent.