Leadership Tioga program kicks off the 2020 session

Leadership Tioga held its kick-off session on Jan. 8 at the new Terra Cotta Event Center located in Owego.

The Leadership Tioga Program, run by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is committed to inspiring and connecting participants to services in our community by promoting personal growth, leadership development, networking, and skill building.

Various class locations throughout the County give participants the opportunity to learn more about what Tioga County has to offer. Dynamic speakers discuss topics ranging from professional leadership, volunteerism, performance management, public safety and human services, to name just a few.

The class heard from speaker Robert Williams on the importance of community and volunteerism. Facilitator Jill Teeter introduced the class project for this year, which will include community service for a non-profit organization in Tioga County.

The class was provided with a comprehensive list of organizations, agencies, and groups in Tioga County to choose from. Upon completion of their community service, they will be expected to give a class report on the details of their experience.

This year’s class has 22 attendees from the area and includes a student from Owego Free Academy.

“We are excited to have another Owego Free academy student with us this year; having the younger generation at the table brings a fresh new perspective and viewpoint to our discussions,” said Teeter.

Contact the Tioga Chamber at (607) 687-2020 or by email at info@tiogachamber.com for more information.