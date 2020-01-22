‘Newsies’ to be presented at OFA on February 8

The Owego Free Academy Music Department will present the musical Newsies this year. Performances are in the Owego Apalachin Theater on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee performance on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Based on the Newsboys’ Strike of 1899 and 1992 Disney film, the stage version of Newsies premiered on Broadway in 2012. It played for 1,000 performances before touring. The infectious music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein create a timeless and powerful story. The high-energy musical won two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography, and earned a spot in the hearts of millions.

Jack Kelly (JJ Bowgren), a rebellious newsboy and artist, dreams of life away from the big city in Santa Fe. Jack and his Newsie friends, Crutchie (Josh Snyder), Race (Josh Terry), Finch (Rachel Raftis), Romeo (Jacob Dove), Specs (Madison Holmes), Henry (Kennidy Dyer-DeCator), Albert (Daniel Hall), and many others live together in a Newsboys house. Many are orphans and homeless, selling newspapers with long hours and low wages. As they take on the streets of New York carrying the banner, they meet newcomers and brothers Davey (Austin Snyder) and Les (Joey Mikels). Seeing Les as an opportunity to sell more papers, Jack offers to help the brothers. But, they are soon chased by corrupt Warden Snyder and are forced to find cover in a vaudeville theater owned by Medda Larkin (Mariah Hogg).

When newspaper giant Joseph Pulitzer (Jason Barnes), supported by his workers Seitz (Allison Welch), Bunsen (Ashleigh Allen), and Hannah (Marah Crapser), raises the price of the paper, the Newsies must spring into action to fight for a living wage. With the help of a beautiful and smart reporter, Katherine Plumber (Olivia Holt), all of New York City will recognize the power of the little man.

The Newsies’ strike is a significant moment in history; it is one of the first strikes carried out by children, and the kids succeeded! Stop the presses and watch what happens in the OA Music Department’s production of Newsies.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. You can reserve tickets by calling (607) 354-0990, or by email to OFAMusical@gmail.com.

Visit www.oacsd.org/OFAMusical.aspx for more information.