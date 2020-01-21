Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 8, 2020, property located at 11 Sherwood Blvd., Tioga, from Valerie Towers to Helen Herbert and David Macauley for $151,063.

On Jan. 19, 2020, property located at 131 Elishaburg Rd., Town of Richford, from Jamie Scott As Distributee to Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. for $500.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at 917 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Michelle and Nathaniel Swanhart to Josue Bosch for $135,000.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at 1186 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Randy Jones to Michael Hryck and Marianna Gorfain for $132,750.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at Finkenbinder Road, Town of Spencer, from William Them and Donald Nealis to Carol Johnson, Brian and Belinda Carman for $34,000.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at 104 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Stephen Doty As Atty. In Fact, Thomas Doty By Atty. In Fact, to Erin Wilburn for $144,000.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at 321 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Katherine Langerlan to Juan Longoria for $40,000.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at 431 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Julia Kuenzil to Nickoli and Amber Evenson Jr. for $30,000.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at 155 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Megan Davis to Virginia Seewald and Kyle Sandford for $118,000.

On Jan. 10, 2020, property located at Kinney Road, Town of Owego, from James Jackson to Riverside Sod Farm LLC for $60,000.

On Jan. 13, 2020, property located at 2804 Ellis Creek Rd., Tioga, from Michael and Beth Ann Wickham to Kaleb Harris and Stevi McConnell for $110,000.

On Jan. 13, 2020, property located at 8 Clover Rd.,Town of Owego, from Patti Willis to Adrian and Carmina VanHall for $156,000.

On Jan. 13, 2020 property located at 8986 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Bank of America NA Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. As Atty. In Fact to Tyler Beebe for $120,000.

On Jan 14, 2020, property located at 532 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Wakeman to David and Morgan Dart for $230,000.

On Jan. 14, 2020, property located at 500 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Jennifer Moshier to Shelby Mathis for $114,000.

On Jan. 14, 2020, property located at 10 Beth Pl., Town of Owego, from Gary Youmans to Stephen and Vicki Ross for $164,000.

On Jan. 14, 2020, property located at 9 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Darin and Michelle DiPiazza to Lisa Toton for $197,500.