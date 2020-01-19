Tioga Central Drama Club presents Shrek

Adventure, love, and humor? The Tioga Central Drama Club promises all three plus some laughs in Shrek the Musical, to be performed on Jan. 24 and 25.

The musical follows the same storyline as the 2001 DreamWorks film, but adds music and dance to the already humorous story.

Shrek, an ogre who is getting evicted from his swamp, strikes a deal with Lord Farquaad, a stumpy man who wishes to marry Princess Fiona and become king, but is not brave enough to rescue her from her tower guarded by a dragon. Shrek and his companion, Donkey, travel far to rescue the princess and along the way, amid other drama, learn that appearance isn’t everything.

Alex MacDonald, Tioga Central teacher and director, said the musical has been in the works behind the scenes since July, but the students have been working since November.

“I try to pick a show that will be accomplishable, but will also advance their education,” MacDonald said, adding, “When we started Shrek, it was just a little challenging for them. So now, as we’ve learned the show and worked through the show together, they’ve learned something. They are better musicians, they are better actors, and they are better dancers because of it.

Some of the Tioga Central High School Drama Club cast rehearsing Shrek, the Musical to be performed on Jan. 24 and 25 in the Tioga Middle School auditorium. (Photo by Jacob Elsbree)

Maggie Engelbert, playing Princess Fiona, said this production is much bigger than anything the drama club has put on before. She has costume and make-up quick changes throughout the musical.

“It’s very intimidating,” she said with a smile on her face.

MacDonald hopes to add something new to each production he directs at Tioga Central. Last year, he introduced the students to performing with a live pit. This year, he’s bringing that back, but with a twist.

The Shrek cast sings show tunes, ballads and pop-rock throughout their adventure, something the students haven’t done on stage. They also have a more elaborate set and will be acting in seemingly ridiculous costumes — playing Lord Farquaad requires the actor to waddle around on their knees in a funny costume for the entirety of the musical.

Nate Jaye, playing Shrek, said this is one of the most inclusive productions he’s participated in. “There’s no side bench,” he said, meaning that the ensemble part of the cast plays a crucial role in the story rather than a chorus to be heard in the background.

Inclusivity is another reason why MacDonald decided to go with what may seem like a goofy production. Behind the green make-up, fat suits and fart sound effects, Shrek tells a charming story of accepting each other for who we are; whether an ogre, a princess, or even a donkey.

Tickets to Shrek the Musical are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, and children under five are free. The students will be entertaining the audiences in the Tioga Central Middle School auditorium, located on 5th Avenue in Tioga Center, on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., and on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.