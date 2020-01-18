Land Bank is working to tackle blight

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation Land Bank (TCPDC) is soliciting interest from the public to purchase and redevelop the following ten cleared properties and/or renovate two additional residential properties in the Villages of Waverly and Owego in Tioga County New York.

In Waverly, 108 Park Place, 112 Park Place, 452 Cayuta Ave., 429 Chemung St., 127 Providence St., and 157 Fulton St. are available for purchase through the Land Bank. To be renovated are 207 Howard St. and 35 Lincoln St. in Waverly.

In Owego, 117 Liberty St., 39-41 Temple St., and 115-117 Chestnut St. are available for purchase through the Land Bank.

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation Land Bank (TCPDC) is a nonprofit entity set up primarily to address vacant, abandoned blighted and tax delinquent properties countywide.

Funds from the State Attorney General’s Community Revitalization Initiative (CRI) through Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. were awarded to rebuild neighborhoods and eliminate slums and blight.

TCPDC Land Bank is taking steps toward achieving healthier, more vital, and safer neighborhoods for all. Many other benefits occur because of these revitalization efforts.

Marte Sauerbrey, TCPDC Chair and Tioga County Legislative chair shared, “This program will encourage economic growth instead of allowing deterioration. It will help address the safety and health of our residents while stabilizing and transforming our neighborhoods. Now, the redevelopment begins.”

For program information, contact Teresa Saraceno, Land Bank director, by email to saracenot@co.tioga.ny.us or by calling (607) 687-8260.

