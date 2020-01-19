What’s Happening for the week of January 19, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.
JANUARY 19
January Meeting and Potluck Luncheon of the Finger Lakes Finns, 1 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall, 77 Main St., Newfield.
ArtSplash Workshop “Collage Art”, 1 p.m., Candor Free Library, located at 2 Bank St., Candor. The class is free and materials are provided. Space is limited to 15 participants, so call 659-7375 to register.
Pasta and Bowling Fundraiser for Incurable Pediatric Brain Condition, noon, Ripic’s Carousel Lanes, 137 Laurel Ave., Binghamton.
Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Station, State Route 38, Berkshire.
JANUARY 20
Windows10 Basics Monday Free Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
Valley Chorus practice begins for the upcoming Spring concert, 6:30 p.m., First Calvary Baptist Church, West Pine Street, Athens. Every Monday night after practice will be at the Waverly High School music room.
VFW Auxiliary Post 1371 Monthly Meeting, 1 p.m., 207 Main Street, Owego.
JANUARY 21
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
Spencer Candor Lions Club Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Federated Church, 70 Main St., Spencer; two stews, bread and salad, beverages and desserts. Donation.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Family Services Department, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Supervision for your loved one is available on-site during the support group. Please register in advance if this service is needed. For more information, call 687-4120, ext. 315.
Property Tax Exemptions Seminar, 1 to 2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to RSVP.
Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
JANUARY 22
Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Conference Room #201, 56 Main St., Owego.
Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
JANUARY 23
The Owego American Legion Auxiliary will host a Community Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Post 401, Main Street, Owego. Meal will include lasagna with meat sauce, salad, bread and dessert for $8.
Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
Fun, Free, and USEFUL Apps! Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
LEGO Club, ages kindergarten thru third grade, 5 to 6 p.m., fourth grade and up runs from 6 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
Free Community Meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hamburger, sandwiches, green beans, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. All are invited.
JANUARY 24
Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.
VFW Friday Night Special: Halupki, Potato, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
Story Time “What’s Cookin”, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
JANUARY 25
Sgt. Delmage of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department presents CRASE – Civilian Response Active Shooter event, 1 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. RSVP required, call Rita at 222-0321.
The Humane Society’s Bi-Annual Bowl-a-Rama, 2 p.m., Midway Lanes, 213 North Jensen Rd., Vestal. For info, call Lauren at 724-3709 or email to Lheilweil@bchumanesoc.com.
JANUARY 26
Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.
JANUARY 27
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JANUARY 28
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
Intro to Google Photos, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Bring your own bags or boxes.
Family Movie Night – “Adams Family Halloween”, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Popcorn and drinks provided.
JANUARY 29
Property Tax Exemptions Seminar, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to RSVP.
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. Cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
JANUARY 31
Book Club: One Second After by William Forstchen, 12:15 p.m., Van Etten Library, 83 Main St., Van Etten.
Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.
VFW Friday Night Special: Breakfast For Dinner Buffet, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
FEBRUARY 1 and 2
Sportsman’s Day 2020, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten High School, 16 Dartts Cross Rd., Spencer. Free admission, Goodwill donations appreciated.
FEBRUARY 3
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
FEBRUARY 4
Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m.,
Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
FEBRUARY 5
Valley Harmony Concert with special guests Laurie Holdrige and Eric Machan, “Lessons and Carols for Twelfth Night”, 2 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, Newark Valley. This will be a free concert with freewill offerings accepted.
FEBRUARY 6
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
The Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Regular Monthly Breakfast Meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Apalachin.
FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is NO COST to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for FREE. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.
FEBRUARY 7
“Doug’s to go” Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Station. To benefit the upcoming St. Baldrick’s event.
VFW Friday Night Special: Mexican Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
FEBRUARY 7 to MARCH 13
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. There is NO COST to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for FREE. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today
FEBRUARY 8
Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be cosponsoring a “Midwinter Vacation Bible School, 1 to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Open to children from age four to teens. For more information, call 785-3757 or 748-0840.
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
FEBRUARY 10
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
FEBRUARY 11
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.
The Tioga County Second Regular Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.
FEBRUARY 12
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
FEBRUARY 14
VFW Friday Night Special: Steak and Lobster, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
FEBRUARY 15
Third Annual Community Dance with Live Music by Purple Valley, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 187 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center. Must be 18 to attend.
FEBRUARY 18
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.
FEBRUARY 19
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
FEBRUARY 20
Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.
FEBRUARY 21
VFW Friday Night Special: Speedy Q Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
FEBRUARY 24
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
FEBRUARY 28
VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 5
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
MARCH 6
VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 7
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
MARCH 9
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MARCH 11
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
MARCH 13
VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 15
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
MARCH 17
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.
MARCH 18
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
MARCH 20
VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 23
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MARCH 27
VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 2
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
APRIL 3
VFW Friday Night Special: Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 10
VFW Friday Night Special: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 14
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
APRIL 15
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
APRIL 17
VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken and Biscuits, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 23
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MAY 7
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
MAY 11
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MAY 19
Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MAY 20
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
MAY 26
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JUNE 4
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
JUNE 8
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JUNE 17
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
JUNE 22
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JULY 2
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
JULY 15
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
AUGUST 6
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
AUGUST 19
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
SEPTEMBER 3
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
SEPTEMBER 16
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
OCTOBER 1
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
OCTOBER 21
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
NOVEMBER 5
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
NOVEMBER 18
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
DECEMBER 3
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
DECEMBER 16
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
