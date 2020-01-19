What’s Happening for the week of January 19, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY 19

January Meeting and Potluck Luncheon of the Finger Lakes Finns, 1 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall, 77 Main St., Newfield.

ArtSplash Workshop “Collage Art”, 1 p.m., Candor Free Library, located at 2 Bank St., Candor. The class is free and materials are provided. Space is limited to 15 participants, so call 659-7375 to register.

Pasta and Bowling Fundraiser for Incurable Pediatric Brain Condition, noon, Ripic’s Carousel Lanes, 137 Laurel Ave., Binghamton.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Station, State Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 20

Windows10 Basics Monday Free Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Valley Chorus practice begins for the upcoming Spring concert, 6:30 p.m., First Calvary Baptist Church, West Pine Street, Athens. Every Monday night after practice will be at the Waverly High School music room.

VFW Auxiliary Post 1371 Monthly Meeting, 1 p.m., 207 Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 21

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Spencer Candor Lions Club Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Federated Church, 70 Main St., Spencer; two stews, bread and salad, beverages and desserts. Donation.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Family Services Department, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Supervision for your loved one is available on-site during the support group. Please register in advance if this service is needed. For more information, call 687-4120, ext. 315.

Property Tax Exemptions Seminar, 1 to 2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to RSVP.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 22

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Conference Room #201, 56 Main St., Owego.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 23

The Owego American Legion Auxiliary will host a Community Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Post 401, Main Street, Owego. Meal will include lasagna with meat sauce, salad, bread and dessert for $8.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Fun, Free, and USEFUL Apps! Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

LEGO Club, ages kindergarten thru third grade, 5 to 6 p.m., fourth grade and up runs from 6 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Free Community Meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hamburger, sandwiches, green beans, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. All are invited.

JANUARY 24

Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.

VFW Friday Night Special: Halupki, Potato, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Story Time “What’s Cookin”, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 25

Sgt. Delmage of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department presents CRASE – Civilian Response Active Shooter event, 1 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. RSVP required, call Rita at 222-0321.

The Humane Society’s Bi-Annual Bowl-a-Rama, 2 p.m., Midway Lanes, 213 North Jensen Rd., Vestal. For info, call Lauren at 724-3709 or email to Lheilweil@bchumanesoc.com.

JANUARY 26

Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 28

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Intro to Google Photos, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Bring your own bags or boxes.

Family Movie Night – “Adams Family Halloween”, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Popcorn and drinks provided.

JANUARY 29

Property Tax Exemptions Seminar, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to RSVP.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. Cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

JANUARY 31

Book Club: One Second After by William Forstchen, 12:15 p.m., Van Etten Library, 83 Main St., Van Etten.

Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.

VFW Friday Night Special: Breakfast For Dinner Buffet, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 1 and 2

Sportsman’s Day 2020, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten High School, 16 Dartts Cross Rd., Spencer. Free admission, Goodwill donations appreciated.

FEBRUARY 3

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

FEBRUARY 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m.,

Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 5

Valley Harmony Concert with special guests Laurie Holdrige and Eric Machan, “Lessons and Carols for Twelfth Night”, 2 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, Newark Valley. This will be a free concert with freewill offerings accepted.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Regular Monthly Breakfast Meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is NO COST to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for FREE. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 7

“Doug’s to go” Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Station. To benefit the upcoming St. Baldrick’s event.

VFW Friday Night Special: Mexican Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 7 to MARCH 13

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. There is NO COST to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for FREE. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today

FEBRUARY 8

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be cosponsoring a “Midwinter Vacation Bible School, 1 to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Open to children from age four to teens. For more information, call 785-3757 or 748-0840.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

FEBRUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 11

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Tioga County Second Regular Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

FEBRUARY 14

VFW Friday Night Special: Steak and Lobster, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 15

Third Annual Community Dance with Live Music by Purple Valley, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 187 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center. Must be 18 to attend.

FEBRUARY 18

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

FEBRUARY 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

FEBRUARY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 21

VFW Friday Night Special: Speedy Q Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 6

VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 7

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 18

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 20

VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 27

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 3

VFW Friday Night Special: Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 10

VFW Friday Night Special: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

APRIL 17

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken and Biscuits, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 19

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 20

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MAY 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 17

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

JUNE 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 18

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.