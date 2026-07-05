What’s Happening for the Week of July 5, 2026

What’s Happening – Send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, 181-183 Front St. Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email opennysaver@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

JULY

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side-street entrance. Anyone who struggles with a food addiction is welcome. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m., 12519 Route 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Spencer Library Board Meeting, third Monday of the month, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month except for August and December, 7 p.m. at the Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month for a dish-to-pass meal, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 State Route 38 in Berkshire. Held at 6 p.m. April through September, and at noon October through March.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., 10-11 a.m. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class meets every Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All materials are provided, and new members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic on the third Monday of each month from 11:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Basic Computer Class with Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc. Meets on the fourth Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic computer usage, Windows, Microsoft Office, email accounts, internet usage, and online tasks, basic phone and tablet tips, and more. No cost to attend. Walk-ins are welcome. Call ahead to (607) 778-6406 or email tel.lvbtc@gmail.com for more information.

Drum class on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

Meditation with Ed Valentin meets every Friday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. from 1-2 p.m. Free guided session focused on tuning into your body, quieting your mind, and reconnecting with your inner peace and intuition. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

MAY 12 to JULY 30

VIVO Class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join live, small-group fitness classes to improve strength, balance, and mobility, designed for older adults. Class size is limited. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

JUNE 1 to AUGUST 31

Summer Reading Program at the Spalding Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Register by visiting and clicking on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Children can earn free books, McDonald’s Happy Meal coupons, and prizes. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at (570) 888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.

JULY 4

Fourth of July Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, East Berkshire Road, Berkshire. Takeout only, freewill donation.

JULY 4 and JULY 5

Bement-Billing Farmstead will be open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $3 for adults and $2 for students. July 4 will feature a 2 p.m. lecture, demonstration, and history of the flute and saxophone. On July 5, there will be a 2 p.m. tree tour and interpretation. The farmstead is located at 9241 NY-38, Newark Valley.

JULY 6

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5-7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome too. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 6 to JULY 11

Fire Department Fundraiser with Hometown Heroes, Hook and Ladder Pizza, Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 NY-38, Newark Valley. They will be serving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

JULY 7

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32. S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a stuffed animal and join them for stories. Stuffed animals are invited to spend the night at the library and can be picked up the next day. Photos will be shared of their overnight adventures.

JULY 8

Smithboro Cemetery Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2095 State Route 17C, Barton. Open to interested parties. Board vacancies will be addressed if needed, and any voting on cemetery matters will occur. Smithboro Cemetery operates by donations; anyone interested can send donations to the Smithboro Cemetery Association at the aforementioned address.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Concerts in the Park with Destiny’s Children, 7 to 9 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

Kids’ Crafts: Ocean Art, 1-3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Create ocean art, including a salt painted jellyfish. Open to all ages.

JULY 8 to AUGUST 12

Berkshire Free Library Summer Adventure, 10:30 a.m., Route 38, Berkshire. Dive into books, explore new worlds and make unforgettable memories at the Library this summer. Wednesday, July 8 to Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. there will be free lunches for children, and from July 15 to Aug. 26, the Kids’ Farmer’s Market will join them. Children will be given bags of free local produce. Any questions, call (607) 657-4418.

JULY 9

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Ryan the Bug Man, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego,

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Beginner Line Dancing and Lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on a Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary. Cost is a $5 suggested donation.

The Needhams American Gospel Group in Concert, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. They share the gospel in song through a ministry that has continued for more than 20 years. This concert is free to the public; a love offering will be collected.

JULY 10

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Depot Friday Night Series features the Little Big Band, 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will enjoy hearing swing, doo wop, rock, and pop. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Should I Give My House to My Kids? 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Karen McMullen, an attorney from Levene, Gouldin and Thompson, will share information on Medicaid eligibility for nursing home care and the five-year lookback. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will be reading dinosaur stories, and will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

JULY 11

Shady Strong: ALS fundraiser and BBQ cook-off, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, 9241 NY-38, Newark Valley. Visit shadystrong.org to learn more.

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 45, S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. Use exit 49 off I-86.

Chess Club Meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. It will be held in the Eva Thomas Room, located on the 2nd floor. Chess games, instruction, and discussion are available.

Photography Club, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga Arts Council will present a generative workshop with its 2026 Poet in Residence, Eugenia Leigh, followed by a FREE poetry reading of her original work at Cloud Croft Studios, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego.

Garden Tour of Eight Newark Valley and Berkshire Homes, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the tour are $10 and there will be a raffle at the Village Green. Hosted by the Tillers and Toilers.

JULY 11 and JULY 12

Bement Billings Farmstead is open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. They are located at 9241 NY-38, Newark Valley. On July 12, a special program: first-person interpretation of Mary Pickersgill, maker of the Star-Spangled Banner, will take place at 2 p.m. An herbal interpretation from Wendy Scannapieco will take place as part of the regular house tour.

JULY 12

Elegant Bracelet Bangle Sterling and Brass Jewelry Workshop, 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

Concerts on the Green, 6 p.m., on The Green in East Smithfield, Pa. The Promise Nashville will perform. A love offering will be collected. Visit www.preomisetrio.com to learn more.

JULY 13

Monday Lunch of Sloppy Joe, Salad, Dessert featuring Fire and Fire Extinguisher Safety by Mr. Schneider from the Newark Valley Fire Department, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. $5 Suggested Donation.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Game Adventure Club, 5-7 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They are currently engaged in a D&D campaign. Please contact the library if you are interested in joining. Game Adventure Club is for adults and children ages 13 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 13 to JULY 17

Newark Valley Vacation Bible School, “Kingdom Rock,” 6 to 8 p.m., St. John’s, Rock Street, Newark Valley. Open to ages pre-school through grade six. Call (607) 687-1068 for more information.

JULY 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2026 will be held at 12 p.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32. S. Main St., Newark Valley.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, 1249 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Concerts in the Park with the Basin Street Jazz Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

Open Mic Night for Creative Voices, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Whether you’re a poet, storyteller, Musician, comedian, or simply enjoy listening to local talent, this is a welcoming spot to share your creativity and connect with others.

JULY 15 to AUGUST 6

End of Life Educational Series, meets every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This free seven-week class helps you navigate end-of-life conversations and planning. Proudly sponsored by Friends of Hospice of Tioga County. Registration is required, and space is limited. Please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tioagopp.org to sign up.

JULY 16

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey.

Family Night – The Great Dinosaur Detectives, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Story Time, every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 17

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Depot Friday Night Series features Rick Pedro, performing ragtime, patriotic, and modern classics from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

JULY 18

Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival, Main Events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Berkshire Fire Hall and Library, State Route 38 and the corner of Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire.

JULY 20

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 21

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32. S. Main St., Newark Valley.

JULY 22

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Concerts in the Park with Yolanda Bush and CWCT, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

JULY 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – REPCO Reptiles, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Summer Art Class: Clay Animal Plaque for Youth ages eight to Adult, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. You can pick either a cat, dog or bunny. Preregistration is required at newarkvalleycc.com.

JULY 24

Depot Friday Night Series features Pat Kane and West o’Clare performing traditional Irish music from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Pre Race Pasta Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., NV Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Race packet and Tee shirt pickup for runners and volunteers for Summerfest 5K Stars, Stripes and Strides 5K Fun Run/Walk, planned for July 25.

JULY 25

Depot Friday Night Series features Randy Meritello and the Hop City Hellcats, 6-8 p.m. (note the earlier time) on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will enjoy the band’s blend of vintage country and blues. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11 to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Summerfest 5K Stars, Stripes and Strides 5k Fun Run/Walk Celebrate America’s 250th at 8:30 a.m. The event will take place at Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley. Dress in patriotic gear or come as your favorite historic American figure, literary character, or fictional American icon. Register online at newarkvalleycc.com. Pre-registered runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for purchase, first come first served.

JULY 27

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 28

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32. S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Medicare Overview and Savings Program with Action for Older Persons, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic parts of Medicare, navigating your options, eligibility requirements, savings programs, and more. Please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

JULY 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Free Summer Art Class: Lush Landscapes for Youth eight to adults, 3 to 5 p.m., NV Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. This is the perfect class for nature lovers who like to paint. Learn how to mix and blend colors. Preregistration is required at newarkvalleycc.com.

Concerts in the Park with Crooked River Saints, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

JULY 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Depot Friday Night Series with the JazzHappens Band performing dixieland, blues, and jazz from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Library Carnival, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Guthrie Mammogram Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

JULY 31

Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration, drop in from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 4

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 5

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Concerts in the Park with The Cast Iron Cowboys, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 6

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 11

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 11 to AUGUST 15

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park, Owego. Visit tiogacofair.com to learn all of the details.

AUGUST 12

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Concerts in the Park with The Weeklings, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 13

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

AUGUST 18

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 20

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 20 to 22

Pickin’ in the Pasture World Class Bluegrass, 2515 Covert Rd., Lodi. For more information, visit www.pickininthepasture.com.

AUGUST 25

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 26

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 1

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 2

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 3

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 8

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 9

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 10

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 15

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 16

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 22

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 23

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 24

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 29

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 30

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 7

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER 4

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 2

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.