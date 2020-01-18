Speakeasy 2020 at the Tioga Chamber Annual Dinner Meeting 

Speakeasy 2020 is the theme for this year’s Annual Dinner Meeting, community Awards, and Silent Auction. This Tioga County Chamber of Commerce event is sponsored by M&T Bank and will take place this year on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Terra Cotta Banquet Center, located at 1100 NY-17C in Owego.

Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A Silent Auction will continue throughout the evening with items donated by Chamber businesses and supporters.

This is a popular, well-attended event; and the highlight of this event is the presentation of the Annual Chamber Awards. Special recognition is given to those who have made a significant contribution to the community.

The Speakeasy 2020 theme is reminiscent of the roaring 1920’s and the prohibition era. This post war timeframe was filled with excitement, opportunity and the search for a modern way of living. It was an era of change and now, in 2020, your business drives the changes that improve our community.

The cost of the dinner is $55 per person. Tables of ten can be reserved for $500. Reservations and payment are required by Feb. 6, 2010.

For more information and reservations, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-2020.