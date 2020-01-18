Registration open for Universal Pre-Kindergarten program

Registrations for the 2020-2021 school year are now being accepted for the Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program for families who reside in the district. A registration form and health certificate can be obtained at the Owego-Apalachin website, www.oacsd.org, and under the Pupil Personnel department link; at the Apalachin Elementary School located at 405 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin; or at the Owego Elementary School, located at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

To be eligible for the program, children must live in the district and turn four on or before Dec. 1, 2020. A child may not ride the bus until their fourthbirthday.

UPK sessions held at Apalachin Elementary are a full day program, running from 9:05 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.; sessions at Owego Elementary are a full day program, running from 9:05 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. with an morning session from 9:05 to 11:35 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:55 to 3:25 p.m. Children will attend the UPK program at the elementary building where they will be attending kindergarten.

Once a child reaches age four, the district may be able to provide transportation, both ways for full day sessions, to the morning session or home from the afternoon session, if the parent or guardian chooses. It will be the responsibility of the parent or guardian to pick up their child after the morning session is over or transport their child to the afternoon session.

If you are interested in your child being considered for this program, complete the registration form and required documentation and return it to the building your child will attend.

In addition to the registration form, the following is required: copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record (polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B), two forms of proof of residency, and the health certificate signed by your child’s physician.

You may also complete a UPK registration form at Apalachin Elementary School and Owego Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year on Feb. 4, 5 and 6 at kindergarten registration.

Due to limited openings, it may be necessary to randomly select which students will be able to attend the program. Registrations will be accepted in the buildings until 9 a.m. on April 3, 2020, at which time a random selection will be held at the district office, if needed. If your location or session fills up, you will have the opportunity to choose from other available sessions, if applicable. After all slots are filled, those not selected will be put on a waiting list by date of receipt of completed registration.

If you have any questions regarding UPK, contact Robert Farrell, assistant superintendent, at 687-6227.