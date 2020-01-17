DEC announces yearlong celebration of agency’s 50th anniversary to start in January 2020

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that DEC would host a yearlong celebration of its upcoming 50th anniversary in 2020. DEC was established in 1970 on the first-ever Earth Day. To support the celebration of DEC’s anniversary, the agency is releasing a commemorative logo that will be used on the DEC website, in printed materials, and other promotions throughout 2020.

Commissioner Seggos said, “For 50 years, New York State has set the national standard for environmental excellence by advancing ambitious and proactive policies to protect the planet. Established on the first Earth Day in 1970, the Department of Environmental Conservation has played a leading role in nearly every environmental milestone in New York’s history, including the recovery of the Bald Eagle, the first statewide fracking ban, and the largest addition to the Adirondack Park in more than a century, completed in 2016. This year, while we reflect on five decades of victories, we will urgently direct our attention to the challenges of the next 50 years, particularly climate change, the greatest-ever threat to our air, land, and water. As Washington, D.C. abandons environmental protection and sides with polluters, DEC is committed to taking on the challenges ahead.”

Starting in January, DEC will highlight its history of environmental victories on the agency website, via email, social media channels using the #DEC50 hashtag, and in the Conservationist Magazine and Conservationist for Kids. In addition, beginning in January and continuing throughout the year, DEC will host special anniversary events and announce staff-led service projects across the state.

As part of the anniversary celebration, DEC is also launching a new Geocaching Challenge. DEC will designate 50 properties across the state where geocaching canisters will be hidden with information inside on how to receive a prize.

DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will incorporate the DEC 50 logo in the yearly Habitat Access Pin to commemorate the anniversary. The new Habitat Access Pin will be available at license issuing agents statewide beginning in August.

For the latest updates on #DEC50 and DEC’s yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary, visit DEC’s website at www.dec.ny.gov/about/9677.html.