Author Kathy Corse Reading at Riverow Bookshop

Regional author Kathy Corse will be at Riverow Bookshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 to read from and discuss her recent book, ALL THAT I HAD. This true story details “a remarkable woman who combined strength, love, and courage to sustain her family through hardship.” That woman is Corse’s mother, still active at the age of 96.

The story follows a selfless gift given in 1960 that would affect others for a lifetime. And, approximately 36 years later, this ultimate act of giving would be returned “in a very unexpected and amazing way.”

As one reviewer noted, ALL THAT I HAD is “a heartfelt and genuine story filled with emotion, and a compelling surprise ending.”

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or find them on Facebook.