Pasta and Bowling Fundraiser planned for January 19

The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, Inc. is teaming up with Ripic’s Carousel Lanes for a FUN-draising afternoon of bowling followed by a pasta dinner on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m. at Ripic’s Carousel Lanes, located at 137 Laurel Ave. in Binghamton.

A Newark Valley High School Senior, 18-year-old Alex Umiker, who was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, an incurable brain condition, at the age of 3, is hosting the event.

Pictured, is Newark Valley High School’s Alex Umiker. Umiker, who was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus at the age of 3, is hosting the event. Provided photo.

Although Alex has already undergone five life-saving brain surgeries for this condition, he has not let that hold him back in life.

Alex attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 13 and is an avid bowler since the age of four, winning many titles through the years including the NYS USBC team championship. He is currently the team captain for both Varsity Bowling and Tennis teams.

He is also a member of National Honor Society and serves as President of Friends of Rachel and Nor Ti Yorkers.

The cost to attend the fundraiser on Jan. 19 is $15 for adults, $12 for ages ten to 17, and under 10 are free.

You can register on the day of the event, or email to umiker@hydrocephaluskids.org for more information.

The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable organization, educates the community by raising the level of awareness about hydrocephalus and provides support to families, friends, and children affected by this brain condition.

The PHF also raises money for and works with the medical community in searching for a cure and additional treatment options for those with Hydrocephalus. Additionally, the PHF advocates on behalf of the members of the hydrocephalus community and works with policy makers at all levels. All donations are tax-deductible. Visit www.HydrocephalusKids.org for more information.