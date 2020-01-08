Guthrie welcomes new providers

Guthrie is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization.

Basit Achakzai, MD is a board certified, fellowship trained interventional radiologist in Corning and Sayre with clinical interests in biliary drainage and stenting, central venous access and chemoembolization and Y90 treatment. Dr. Achakzai completed a residency at Wayne State University School of Medicine / Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Mich. and a fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Achakzai, call (607) 937-7200 for Corning or (570) 887-5599 for Sayre.

Gaurav Jaswal, MD is a board certified, fellowship trained family medicine physician with clinical interests in arthritis, diabetes and gynecology. Dr. Jaswal completed his residency and fellowship at Altru Family Medicine Residency Program in Grand Forks, N.D. He is currently welcoming new patients in Homer. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Jaswal, call (607) 753-1025.

Shamanthy Ratnasingam, MD is a board certified internal medicine physician with clinical interests in COPD, diabetes and heart disease. Dr. Ratnasingam completed a residency at New York Medical College – Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is currently welcoming new patients in Homer. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Ratnasingam, call (607) 753-1025.

David Piatok, MD is a fellowship-trained endocrinologist with clinical interests in diabetes management and thyroid management. Dr. Piatok completed fellowships at Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. and Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Piatok, call (570) 887-2832.

Patricia Youngs, AGNP-C joins the internal medicine team in Corning Centerway. Patricia completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Patricia in Corning Centerway, call (607) 973-8000.

Krysta Clark, AGNP-C joins the internal medicine team in Big Flats with clinical interests in diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Krysta completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Krysta in Big Flats, call (607) 795-5100.

Kate Larrabee, NP joins the internal medicine team with clinical interests in asthma, depression and geriatric medicine. Kate completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients in Big Flats. If you would like to make an appointment with Kate, call (607) 795-5100.

Bradley DeWitt, PA-C joins the internal medicine team in Ithaca with clinical interests in diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Bradley completed his education at State University of New York at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Bradley in Ithaca, call (607) 257-5858.

Jason Paulman, PA-C joins the pain management teams in Big Flats, Corning, Sayre and Towanda with clinical interests in acute and chronic back pain, cervical and lumbar radiculopathy and complex regional pain syndrome. Jason completed his education at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Jason, call (607) 973-8000 for Big Flats or Corning Centerway, (570) 887-6154 for Sayre or (570) 268-4713 for Towanda Pratt Avenue.

Julie A. Nichols, AGNP-BC joins the medical oncology team in Corning. Julie completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients at the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center. If you would like to make an appointment with Julie, call (607) 937-3100.

Paul E. Baker, MS, PA-C joins the orthopedic team in Sayre with clinical interests in joint replacement, orthopedic trauma and sports medicine. Paul completed his education at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Paul, call 1-866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).

Donna Brigham, NP joins the gastroenterology and hepatology team in Sayre with a clinical interest in general gastroenterology. Donna completed her education at State University of New York at Binghamton in Binghamton, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Donna, call 1-866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).

Clinton Orloski, MD is a board certified, fellowship trained emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with clinical interests in critical care, patient safety and quality improvement. Dr. Orloski completed a residency at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. and a fellowship at University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Wash.

Zaccheaus Akinleye, MD is a hospitalist at Guthrie Corning Hospital with a clinical interest in internal medicine. Dr. Akinleye completed his education at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and a residency at Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y.

Karen C. Tabel, FNP-C joins the family medicine team in Cortland with clinical interests in adolescent health, geriatrics and health screenings. Karen completed her education at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Carole L. Czepiel, FNP-C joins the family medicine team in Towanda. Carole completed her education at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Kyleigh Anderson, PA-C joins the emergency medicine team in Sayre with clinical interests in behavioral health, musculoskeletal trauma and pediatrics. Kyleigh completed her education at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

John P. Sessoms, II, NP joins the trauma and acute care surgery team in Sayre with clinical interests in neurology, orthopedics and surgical services. John completed his education at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. and is a board certified Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.

Nicole Mikula, PMHNP-BC joins the psychiatry team with clinical interests in adolescent mental health, anxiety and medication management. Nicole completed her education at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y. and is certified by the American Nurse Credentialing Center.

Jessica Dolde, FNP joins the Walk-In Care team in Towanda, Pa. Jessica completed her education at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

David Krohn, PA-C joins the family medicine team at Walk-In Care in Wellsboro. David completed his education at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.