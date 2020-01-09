Active shooter course taking place in Candor

The Candor Chamber of Commerce has made arrangements for Sgt. Delmage, from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, to present CRASE, Civilian Response Active Shooter Events, at the Candor Fire Hall on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. The program was established from the 2014 ALERT Program, Texas University.

The program is designed to develop strategies, avoid, deny and defend. The course provides guidance in a proven plan for surviving active shooter events.

To attend, call Rita at (607) 222-0321. Refreshments will be provided at intermission.

