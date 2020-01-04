Dandy Pink Cups Campaign raises more than $9,000 for Guthrie Breast Care Fund

Guthrie recently accepted a check from Dandy for more than $9,000, which will support local women being treated for breast cancer. The donation was raised in October from the annual “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign and will be given to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.

The Guthrie Breast Care Fund is used to help breast cancer patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance. Funding can also be used to help with transportation costs to and from appointments.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie president and CEO, stated, “We are so grateful for Dandy’s continued support with this important initiative that encourages our local community to play an active role in breast cancer awareness. These proceeds will help make a big difference in the lives of some of our patients who need it the most during their cancer journey.”

The “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign takes place every October to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cups are available at all Dandy locations across the Twin Tiers. During the month, Dandy donates a percentage from the purchase of each 20oz. coffee sold in a Pink Cup.

Randy Williams, president of Dandy, stated, “We are thrilled Dandy Pink Cups raised more than $9,000 this year for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund. Over the past eight years Dandy has contributed more $50,000 to help aid our local patients in their fight against breast cancer, and that’s important to our customers and employees. We take great pride in supporting the Guthrie Breast Care Fund in their efforts to help those in need.”

Dandy selected Guthrie as the recipient of this year’s funds based on their dedication to assist patients and because the organization provides vital health care across the same communities that Dandy serves.

