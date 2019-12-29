What’s Happening for the week of December 29, 2019

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Front Street in Owego. Made to order specials, ages under five eat free.

DECEMBER 30

Microsoft Word Basic Free Workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Registration required.

JANUARY 2

Brothers for the Cross United Methodist Men regular breakfast meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, exit 66 off I-86, Route 434, Apalachin.

Tioga County First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2020, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 4

Soup and Salad Suppers, first Saturday of January, February and March, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, 13290 State Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

Dessert Concert Fundraiser for Jacob Dove’s American Music Abroad trip, 2 to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, Temple Street, Owego. Open to everyone. There will be dessert and a Chinese Auction with items donated by local businesses.

JANUARY 8

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. After the regular meeting there will be a gem tree making session. No charge for supplies to make a small tree. Some tools are available for use. Questions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.

JANUARY 9

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 14

Tioga County First Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 15

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 26

Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 29

Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Please bring your own bags or boxes.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

