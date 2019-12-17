OFA recognized for raising student achievement

Solution Tree recently recognized Owego Free Academy for its consistent multi-year success in raising student achievement. The school’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at WorkTM process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students.

Responding to news of the recognition, Principal Heath Georgia stated, “A true Professional Learning Community is about everyone in the school working collaboratively. I am really proud of the entire school team and we are honored to be recognized as one of only 38 High Schools in the nation receiving this designation. We have had consistent increases in student performance for a number of years. Much of this was due to our work as a Professional Learning Community.”

Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

With this selection, Owego Free Academy was noted by the selection committee as having shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are thrilled with the most recent announcement of Owego Free Academy being recognized as a Model Professional Learning Community School,” said OA Superintendent Corey Green, adding, “Our staff has committed to a culture and system that promotes high levels of learning for ALL students. We have focused on creating highly effective and collaborative teams, which have shown positive results for narrowing the achievement gap, despite the challenges our students are faced with on a daily basis. We look forward to the work ahead as we continue to maintain consistently high levels of learning for our students in the future.”

For more information on Professional Learning Communities, to review OFA’s data and read their PLC Story, visit www.allthingsplc.info/evidence/details/id,1555.