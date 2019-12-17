Owego Pennysaver recognized as an ‘Extension Friend’

The Owego Pennysaver was among several award recipients recognized during Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE)-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort in Nichols, N.Y.

Pictured, The Owego Pennysaver received the “Friends of Extension” Award on Monday evening, and during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. Pictured, from left, are CCE Board President, Dick Orth, Brenda Thornton and Wendy Post from the Owego Pennysaver, and Andrew Fagan, director of CCE-Tioga.

Recognized as a Friend of CCE-Tioga, The Owego Pennysaver joined others recognized for 4-H Youth Development, Family Development, Agriculture, Community Development, and Spirit. Staff and board members were also recognized during the dinner for their service and commitment.

Recipients included Sara Bergfjord for 4-H Youth Development; Elizabeth Lynch for Family Development; Ward & Van Scoy for Agriculture; The Owego Pennysaver; and several Tioga County Libraries earned the Spirit of Extension award.

Andy Fagan, director of CCE-Tioga, welcomes guests to the organization’s annual meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort in Nichols, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

With CCE-Tioga’s Director Andrew Fagan leading the ceremony, others, such as Philip Rumsey, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s representative for the Southern Tier, addressed guests attending Monday night’s annual dinner and meeting.

Rumsey, who was representing Governor Cuomo, presented a signed letter from the governor that commended everyone affiliated with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Philip Rumsey, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s representative for the Southern Tier, addressed guests attending Monday night’s annual dinner and meeting for CCE-Tioga. Rumsey also presented a letter signed by the governor, thanking CCE-Tioga for their successful partnerships and their work in the communities they server. (Photo by Wendy Post)

“Through the success of its collaborative partnerships, CCE works to strengthen the economic and social vitality of our communities, improve our lives through better health, nutrition and safety, and ensure the quality and viability of our environment and natural resources,” the governor wrote in the letter.

Pictured, center, Sara Bergfjord receives the 4-H Youth Development award during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. Surrounding Bergfjord, from left, are CCE Board President Dick Orth, Director Andrew Fagan, April Leonard, and Melissa Watkins. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Award recipient Sara Bergfjord was recognized for her work with 4-H in Tioga County. Specifically, Bergfjord’s efforts in bringing 4-H to youth that are homeschooled were applauded. It was also noted that “it takes the county to make a fair,” and that Bergfjord worked countless hours to make the food booth happen at the Tioga County Fair this year.

Receiving the award for Family Development is Elizabeth Lynch, from the family Resource Center. Surrounding her is, from left, CCE Board President Dick Orth, Jackie Spencer, and CCE Tioga Director Andrew Fagan. (Photo by Wendy Post)

For Family Development, recipient Elizabeth Lynch was described as “always looking for ways to work together to support families.”

Ward & Van Scoy received the Agriculture award during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. Pictured, from left, are CCE President Dick Orth, Dave Stoner, Mike Ward, Mary Kate Wheeler, and Andrew Fagan, director of CCE-Tioga. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Ward & Van Scoy was recognized and thanked for years of support to CCE-Tioga. Mary Kate Wheeler, Farm Business Management specialist with CCE, stated that she has only been with CCE for one year so far, but has learned a lot from Ward & Van Scoy.

“I spent a day in the car with Dave,” she stated, “and I learned a lot.”

Price Chopper received the Community Development and Public Issues award during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The Community Development and Public Issues recognition was awarded to Price Chopper for their “dedication to members of the community.”

Jamie Howard, surrounded by CCE Board President Dick Orth on the left and CCE-Tioga’s director, Andrew Fagan, on the right, received the Horticulture award during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Jamie Howard, Master Gardener, received the award for Horticulture at Monday’s annual meeting; the Director, Andrew Fagan, delivered this award.

“Whether designing beds, hauling mulch, shrubs, etc., she stays late to get the job done,” said Fagan of the efforts of Howard, additionally noting that her car looks like a toolbox. For those traveling around the Village of Owego, you will notice, during the warmer weather, the work of the Master Gardeners.

“She knows where they get planted, and what colors are needed,” Fagan added.

The Owego Pennysaver was then recognized with the Friend of CCE-Tioga Award. According to Fagan, the Pennysaver has supported activities of CCE-Tioga through their publication, and is a source to communicate what is happening throughout the community.

Accepting the award for The Owego Pennysaver on Monday was Wendy Post, editor, and Brenda Thornton, office manager.

Several Tioga County Libraries received the Spirit of Extension Award. Here, they were represented during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. They are pictured with CCE-Tioga’s Director, Andrew Fagan. Pictured, from left, are CCE President Dick Orth; Lisa Weston Bialy, Cady Library; Corrine Moshier, Tappan Memorial Library; Carol Ford and Jackie Spencer, Candor Free Library; Marcia Enright, Berkshire Free Library; Fran Miller; and Andrew Fagan, pictured in the back. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Receiving the Spirit of Extension Award were several Tioga County libraries including the Berkshire, Coburn, Tappan, Spalding, Candor, and Cady Libraries.

But the big news for the night was Andrew Fagan’s announcement that he will retire from his work with CCE-Tioga in June of 2020.

Fagan has served 21 years with CCE-Tioga, and was with Cornell for eight years prior to that. During his 21 years, 12 were spent serving as director for both CCE-Chemung and CCE-Tioga.

Fagan reflected on his work with the community, stating, “Working with real people at a level where you can see is better than working in an ivory tower.”

A search is underway by the CCE Board to fill Fagan’s position. As for Fagan, he will continue on as director of CCE-Chemung.

“I’ve had a good board, met some good people, and a good staff,” added Fagan.

Tina Murphy, a 35 year employee of CCE-Tioga, was recognized by CCE-Tioga’s Director, Andrew Fagan, during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Several of those staff and board members were recognized on Monday, to include Tina Murphy, who has served on the CCE-Tioga staff for close to 35 years. Murphy shared the sentiment, with others, that Fagan will be greatly missed upon his retirement from CCE-Tioga.

To learn more about the organization, call (607) 687-4020 or visit them online at http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/.

CCE President Dick Orth, left, and Andrew Fagan, right, recognized, from left, Jim Pratt for a six-year term on the CCE Board of Directors as well as Legislator Bill Standinger for eight years on the CCE Board; Katie Tracy was also recognized for serving one year on the CCE Board. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Melissa Watkins during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Lisa Weston-Bialy was recognized for 10 years of service during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. Here, she accepts the recognition from CCE Board President Dick Orth (left) and CCE-Tioga’s Andrew Fagan (right). (Photo by Wendy Post)

Margaret Ward, pictured with CCE Board President Dick Orth (left) and CCE-Tioga’s Director Andrew Fagan (right), was recognized for 15 years of service during CCE-Tioga’s annual dinner and meeting, held Monday at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)